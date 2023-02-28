Delhi: Man duped during lockdown targets others with same modus operandi to pay off debts, held (file photo)

Cases of cybercrimes have been on the rise for the last few years. Fraudsters use different modus operandi to dupe people. Victims of such incidents often share their stories in order to prevent others from such scams.

But now, a 33-year-old man who was duped during the lockdown targeted others with the same modus operandi. He did so to pay off his debts. The police have arrested the man, an animation artist, from Pune for allegedly cheating traders in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Sharma, who is a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, police said. Sharma disclosed that he used to run a shop of havan and pooja items and later started his own business in the field.

During lockdown, he was cheated by some people and suffered a huge loss which left him debt-ridden. To repay the debt and earn quick money, he started cheating other traders across the country through the same fraudulent means, police said.

The accused has a diploma in animations and has good knowledge of Photoshop. He can easily make fake visiting cards and forge bills or other documents, a senior officer added.

Sharma's bluff was called after a businessman in Sadar Bazar lodged a complaint alleging that he had been cheated to the tune of Rs 1.73 lakh.

According to police, the businessman had placed an order of 1,200 kg 'pooja' and 'havan' items on an e-commerce portal. He then received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that he dealt in wholesale trading of the items and could provide them at discounted rates.

The accused also sent the tax invoice of 'Vijay Creation', Katraj Kondhwa Road, Pune, Maharashtra, a registration certificate and a visiting card to the complainant, a senior police officer said.

The accused later took Rs 1.73 lakh as advance payment and the rest of the amount was to be paid post-delivery. After receiving the advance, the accused switched off his mobile phone and never delivered the items. Three complaints of the same modus operandi were also found to be linked, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)