Noida Shocker! E-rickshaw carrying firecrackers during Jagannath Shobha Yatra explodes; one dead, many injured

Screen Grab

An e-rickshaw packed with firecrackers detonated on GT route between Dadri and Greater Noida, killing one and injuring three more. Jagannath Yatra was taking place at the time of the tragedy, and police have taken the wounded to a local hospital.

The whole thing was recorded on CCTV, and a video of it has now gone viral online. According to reports, an e-rickshaw that had been loaded down with crackers during the yatra's procession caught fire when one of the crackers accidentally dropped from above.

Watchers and passers-by can be seen in the footage, standing in front of a storefront in a Dadri marketplace. Within a few seconds, the explosion of firecrackers from the containers stored on the e-rickshaw could be seen.

Once the firecrackers went off, people immediately began to scatter and yell for assistance. The fire, caused by the accident, required the deployment of water cannons, which were soon deployed.

WARNING! The following video may be disturbing to some viewers. The viewer is advised to use their discretion.

ADCP Greater Noida tweeted about the incident, "On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was held“On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which all of them were set on fire.”