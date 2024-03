India

Delhi liquor policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

The move came hours after Delhi High Court refused to protect the AAP leader from arrest.

ED has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The move came hours after Delhi High Court refused to protect the AAP leader from arrest. Earlier, ED issued 9 summonses to Delhi CM.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.