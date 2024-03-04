Delhi Budget 2024: CM Kejriwal government all set to present 'Ram Rajya' budget today

The AAP government's budget has "Ram Rajya" as its theme, according to reports. Atishi, the finance minister for the Delhi government, arrived at the Assembly on Monday to present the budget for the 2024–2025 fiscal year. The Delhi Assembly's budget session started on February 15 and has been extended until March 8. The Delhi government is likely to focus on key sectors such as education, health, power, and roads, among others in the budget. The government may allocate ₹1,000 crore for various initiatives in unauthorized colonies, which accommodate 30% of the city's population. The 2023 Delhi budget, presented by Kailash Gehlot, was based on the “Clean, beautiful, and modern" Delhi theme. It amounted to ₹78,800 crore, with a provision of ₹21,000 crore for the city's infrastructure.

