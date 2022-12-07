Search icon
Air pollution: Stage III of GRAP revoked in Delhi NCR as air quality improves

Construction and demolition work in Delhi-NCR can now be resumed as the GRAP 3 has been lifted in view of improved air quality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Air pollution: Stage III of GRAP revoked in Delhi NCR as air quality improves
GRAP 3 revoked as Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' | Photo: File

The Air pollution levels in Delhi come down to the 'poor' category from 'very poor'. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a notice directing to lift the ban on construction, demolition and BS-IV petrol and BS-III diesel vehicles under GRAP 3 in the city. 

However, Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP will continue to remain in action. All agencies concerned in the entire NCR will review and monitor the situation to make sure that the air quality does not slip to 'severe' again. 

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304 on Wednesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate that the possibility of Delhi's air quality index slipping to the 'severe' category is unlikely in the next few days.

"Amid favourable meteorological conditions, the air pollution in Delhi is likely to ameliorate and stay in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)," said the order. The GRAP Sub-Committee accordingly decided to revoke stage 3 of the GRAP across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, it added.

CAQM implemented the GRAP stage 3 in Delhi-NCR on December 3 in view of the increased air pollution levels in the city. All non-essential construction work in the region were put on hold which can now be resumed.

