Death toll mounts to 76 as flood fury continues in Kerala

The death toll in flood-hit Kerala has mounted to 76 while 58 people have been missing, said Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

"76 lives have been lost, 58 are missing. There are now 1654 flood relief camps spread across the State. These camps host 287585 persons from 83274 families," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office tweeted citing data provided by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

The data shared by Chief Minister's office is from August 8 to August 12 till 11 am.

Update on #KeralaFloods Calamity (08/08/2019 to 12/08/2019 11:00AM): 76 lives have been lost; 58 are missing. There are now 1654 flood relief camps spread across the State. These camps host 287585 persons from 83274 families. pic.twitter.com/kKSKEEPr8r — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 12, 2019

Malappuram remained the most affected district where 24 people have lost their lives while 50 were reported missing.

Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of Kerala have been affected by the floods.

IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala from August 12 till August 16. The meteorological department also advised fishermen to not venture into those areas.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest, central and north Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep area, south Tamilnadu coast and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Squally weather likely to prevail over West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD bulletin said.

Kerala is grappling with flood fury followed by incessant rains for the past several days.

IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala from August 12 till 16. The metrological department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Malappuram remains the most affected district where 23 people have lost their lives while 50 were missing as of Sunday evening.

Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of the state have been affected by the heavy downpour.