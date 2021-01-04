Death toll in creamation ground tragedy in UP's Muradnagar climbs to 23, three arrested

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Ghaziabad: The death toll due to roof collapse at a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar, adjacent to Delhi, has risen to 23. At the same time, 15 people are still struggling between life and death. Meanwhile, after the order of CM Yogi Adityanath, the administration has started investigating the causes of the incident.

A total of three persons, including a junior engineer, have been arrested in the case police has said.

According to the police, a concrete roof was being installed in the crematorium ghat complex in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad for the convenience of the people. For this, a linter was being put on the roof. Incidentally, many people had reached the crematorium to attend the funeral of a person named Ramdhan on Sunday.

At the same time, when the rains started, people took shelter under the roof of a recently-built structure to save themselves from getting drenched. However, minutes later, the roof of the structure collapsed.

The police reached the scene as soon as information about the incident was received and the work of evacuating the people started. Cranes were called to the spot to clear the debris. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called to join the police and district administration for the operation to rescue those trapped under the debris as well as extricate the bodies of the deceased victims.

So far 23 people have been confirmed dead in the incident, while 15 people have been injured. They have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment. Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He has directed the Mandalayukta and ADG Zone of Meerut to submit a report of the incident.

Police have lodged an FIR against the contractor and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials told news agency IANS.

The locals present on the spot also raised concerns over the material used in the construction. They said the rubble showed that very little cement was used in construction, IANS reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief about the incident. While expressing grief, Modi said the state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Defense Minister and MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh has also expressed grief on the incident. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to the roof collapse of the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead, as well as wish that those injured in the accident get well as soon as possible," Rajnath tweeted.