Uttar Pradesh: 19 killed as roof of crematorium collapses in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar, PM Modi offers condolences

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar, as many as 19 people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground collapsed on Sunday, the police said.

Relatives and friends of deceased Ram Dhan were at the crematorium in the Ghaziabad district during the latter’s last rites when it started raining. At least 40 people took shelter under the structure when the roof collapsed.

According to the police, a concrete roof was being constructed at the cremation ground in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad for the convenience of the people. For this, lanters were put on the roof.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. Several people are admitted at hospitals.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives after a roof at a crematorium in Ghaziabad district`s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. While expressing grief, Modi said the state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gartia. The chief minister directed officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a statement issued by the state government said. The chief minister also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG Meerut zone to submit a report in this connection.

"I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," CM Yogi said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu offered condolences the families of the dead and said, "Pained by the loss of lives in a roof collapse at Ghaziabad's Muradnagar cremation ground. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased in the incident. BJP MP VK Singh, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg also reached the spot after the mishap was reported.

