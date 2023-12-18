Dawood Ibrahim dead? Media reports from Pakistan on underworld don say...

There are a lot of rumours circulating on social media that Dawood Ibrahim, the wanted criminal, has been poisoned. Here's what we know so far.

Dawood Ibrahim, the infamous underworld don was allegedly poisoned have shocked Pakistan. The nationwide internet was shut down as a result of this revelation, which led to concerns about possible attempts to censor information regarding Dawood's dire situation.

He was admitted to the hospital in Karachi two days ago and has been kept under tight security. According to reports, he is the only patient on the floor and only top hospital authorities and his close family members have access to the floor.

In a video statement, Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi implies that there may have been a conscious effort to hide a "major incident" by interfering with YouTube, Google, and Twitter. She confirms Dawood's severe condition in the hospital, which raises more questions about what's going on.

Pakistanis have suffered greatly as a result of the countrywide internet blackout exacerbating the distress caused by reduced internet speeds preceding Imran Khan's rally.

Social media users are voicing concerns about possible disruptions to business and rights violations, but the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remained silent.

According to reports, Dawood Ibrahim, the brains behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that claimed over 250 lives and left thousands injured, may have passed away on Sunday in a Karachi hospital from poisoning. Despite reports that he passed sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. (IST), there has been no official confirmation. The most sought terrorist in India, Dawood, is said to have lived in Pakistan for many years, an allegation Islamabad has always refuted.

The Mumbai Police is trying to get more information about Dawood from his relatives relatives, Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parkar, regarding his hospitalization.

The son of Haseena Parker, Dawood Ibrahim's sister told the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that Dawood stays in Karachi even after being married a second time.