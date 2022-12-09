Cyclone Mandous Top Updates: Landfall begins; flights cancelled, schools closed in twelve districts

The cyclonic storm "Mandous" was moving closer to the state's coastline, causing light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers in some areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday. The storm is expected to cross the shore around midnight. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) member United Arab Emirates (UAE) named the cyclone (WMO). Its pronunciation is "Man-Dous," and its Arabic translation is "treasure box."

Tamil Nadu is prepared for substantial rainfall as Cyclone Mandous is scheduled to come near the coast of Chennai this midnight. The state government has warned the public and positioned resources in dangerous areas.

The government has issued a helpline number: 044-2538-4530.

Here are the ten most recent updates regarding Cyclone Mandous: