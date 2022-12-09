Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
Cyclone Mandous Top Updates: Landfall begins; flights cancelled, schools closed in twelve districts
The cyclonic storm "Mandous" was moving closer to the state's coastline, causing light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers in some areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday. The storm is expected to cross the shore around midnight. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) member United Arab Emirates (UAE) named the cyclone (WMO). Its pronunciation is "Man-Dous," and its Arabic translation is "treasure box."
Tamil Nadu is prepared for substantial rainfall as Cyclone Mandous is scheduled to come near the coast of Chennai this midnight. The state government has warned the public and positioned resources in dangerous areas.
The government has issued a helpline number: 044-2538-4530.
Here are the ten most recent updates regarding Cyclone Mandous:
- According to the weather office, around 9.30 p.m. on Friday, Cyclone Mandous started making landfall in Tamil Nadu close to Mahabalipuram. Around Friday night at midnight, the cyclone will completely touch down on land.
- According to IMD, storm Mandous has begun to cross the shore.
- Traffic is not allowed both ways on East Coast Road between Akkarai and Kovalam except for the residents living in this stretch and emergency services vehicles till further notice.
- Schools and institutions are closed today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai, and Kancheepuram due to the heavy rain alert. Since last night, the northern region of the state has had light to moderate rain. There has also been a lot of rain in some areas.
- Chennai Division of Southern Railway has stated that suburban trains in Chennai may be cancelled/rescheduled if necessary due to Cyclone Mandous in order to avoid unpleasant situations.
- Due to the unfavourable weather brought on by Cyclone Mandous, more than 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai Airport today.
- In some areas, electricity will be turned off as a safety measure based on how strong the wind is.
- As cyclone "Mandous" over the Bay of Bengal is projected to approach the coast between the Union Territory of Puducherry and Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, tonight, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall across numerous areas of the State.
- Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been spread out throughout ten districts. In vulnerable regions, boats and tree cutters have been sent. The waters must be avoided for three days by fishermen.
- All offshore sites and oil rigs have been urged to protect the safety of the personnel, and fishing vessels have been repeatedly instructed to return to port.