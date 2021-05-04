COVID-19: Lockdown imposed in THESE districts of Maharashtra - Check details

Maharashtra's Sangli district guardian minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in the district for 8 days amid rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will come into effect from midnight of May 5. Sangli reported 1568 new COVID cases and 40 deaths within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur administration also announced a strict 10-day lockdown in the district starting Wednesday.

District Guardian Minister Satej Patil decided to impose lockdown in view of the increasing number of COVID cases in the district.

He said that strict lockdown should be imposed in the district from 11 am tomorrow to break the chain of the increasing number of patients.

Maharashtra saw Covid-19 deaths and infections cool down with a sharp drop in both new infections and fatalities on Monday, although the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) deaths rose to 195, health officials said.

Against 669 deaths on Sunday, the state toll dropped by 102 to 567, taking the total deaths to 70,861.

The number of new infections came below the 50,000 mark after a week, going down from 56,647 on Sunday to 48,621 on Monday, and the state tally rose to 47,71,022.

The Mumbai infections shot below 3,000 level, notching a drop from 3,629 to 2,624, while the city tally shot up to 658,621 till date. Daily deaths came down marginally, from 79 on Sunday to 78, and the total fatalities in the country`s commercial capital stood at 13,372 now.

For the second day, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 percent, while the number of active cases decreased to 656,870.

On the brighter side, 59,500 fully cured patients returned home - higher than the number of fresh infections - taking the total up to 40,41,158 now, but the recovery rate fell from 84.31 percent on Sunday to 84.07 percent now.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a massive drop in new cases from 9,700 to 6,680 now. The tally has shot up to 13,97,840, and with 195 more deaths, the toll is 23,817 now.

Of the new fatalities, Thane led with 83 deaths, while there were 78 in Mumbai, 48 in Ahmednagar, 47 in Satara, 31 in Kolhapur, 30 in Raigad, 29 in Solapur, 26 each in Nashik and Aurangabad, 20 in Sangli, 17 in Washim, 16 in Jalgaon, 13 each in Osmanabad and Nagpur, 11 each in Sindudurg and Latur, 10 each in Pune, Beed, and Nanded, nine in Chandrapur, seven each in Palghar, Amravati, and Yavatmal, four in Palghar, two in Akola, and one each in Hingoli and Wardha.

Six districts recorded zero fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 39,08,491 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 28,593.