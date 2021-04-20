COVID-19: Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order for lockdown in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order for lockdown in five Uttar Pradesh cities amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Moments after the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the Yogi Adityanath administration has said that it will not impose a lockdown.

The administration has said that it will impose stricter restrictions in the cities and submit a reply before the court on its observations.

"UP Government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but impose strict restrictions. The UP Government is submitting its reply before the Court on its observations," Navneet Sehgal, ACS- Information, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.