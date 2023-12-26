COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

India recorded 116 new cases of Covid-19, with three deaths in Karnataka, bringing the total active cases to 4,170 and the total death toll to 5,33,337, as of Tuesday.

With six more cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, the COVID infections of the new variant reported in India have risen to 69, with Karnataka being the highest contributor, the Union Health Ministry said.

The tally included 34 cases of the new variant from Karnataka, nine cases from Maharashtra, 14 from Goa, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana.

Most of these patients are recovering in home isolation and there was no increase in hospitalisation rates, they said.

The country recorded116 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Three deaths due to the new variant were reported in Karnataka.

While NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said last week that the new variant was being closely investigated he stressed the need for states to increase testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials had said.

There is also no increase in hospitalisation rates and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in those hospitalised due to other medical conditions, they had said.

In a letter to states and Union territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant last week had underlined the critical COVID-19 control and management strategies considering the upcoming festive season. He advised them to put in place requisite public health measures to minimise the risk of transmission.

States have been asked to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection of rising trend of cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 628 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll stood at 5,33,334 with one new death reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

