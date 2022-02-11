Covid-19: Is Maharashtra going mask free? Dy CM Ajit Pawar says THIS

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state cabinet has not yet decided or held a discussion about going mask-free, and people must continue to wear the protective gear till coronavirus is eradicated.

While speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Pawar said, "There was no discussion in the cabinet meeting on stopping the use of masks. We must continue to use masks till the COVID-19 disease is eradicated."

People will be informed if any decision about going mask-free is taken, he said.

Deputy CM Pawar made the comments after he inspected developmental works carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Worli, Dadar, and Mahim with Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra has witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases over the last few days. The state reported 6,248 infections on Thursday, which raised the infections to 78,29,633.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 58,077 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,36,137, while the active cases declined to 6,97,802, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The daily Covid-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last five consecutive days. The death toll has climbed to 5,07,177 with 657 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 1.64 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 97.17 percent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.89 percent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.76 percent, according to the health ministry.