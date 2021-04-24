COVID-19: Centre to import tankers from Singapore, UAE amid oxygen shortage

Amid the oxygen crisis in many states, the Central government said it is in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE. The government has also directed states to revive all closed oxygen plants for augmenting their production.

In separate letters, the Centre asked all states to prepare a list of oxygen producers in their respective jurisdiction and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply and transport of oxygen in the places where there is a demand.

The home ministry is coordinating the lifting of high-capacity tankers from abroad, including Singapore and the UAE, by Indian Air Force transport planes. The Union Defence Ministry has meanwhile, decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and other COVID-19 essentials in view of a rising number of cases. In view of the crisis, the Centre enlisted the Indian Air Force and the Railways to hasten the transport of oxygen to various states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked all states and union territories to ensure adequate security to the oxygen transporting vehicles and to make provisions for exclusive corridors for transportation, treating these vehicles like ambulances. The home ministry is also facilitating the movement of medical oxygen across the country following an approved allocation plan.

The home secretary has also issued an order for free movement of oxygen between the states and not impose restriction on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies to the hospitals of the state or union territory in which they are located.

