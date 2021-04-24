DNA COVID-19 news today: Amid oxygen crisis, here are all the updates you need to know

As the country is grappling with an oxygen crisis amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave, the Ministry of Defence has decided to get 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

The containers will be airlifted from the European country and help in catering to the shortage.

Here are all the latest updates you need to know about the COVID-19 situation:

*Hospitals in the national capital continued to send out SOS calls on Saturday morning appealing to authorities to arrange oxygen.

Moolchand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital and Jaipur Golden hospital reported shortage of oxygen and appealed to the authority to arrange it at the earliest.

At 7.05 am, Moolchand Hospital tweeted about shortage of oxygen. "Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply at Moolchand Hospital. We are desperate and have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 Covid patients with many on life support," Moolchand hospital tweeted tagging Prime Minister Office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Office, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

At 9.20 am, SGRH said that only 500 cubic meter of oxygen is left with the hospital which will last for about 30 odd minutes. Batra Hospital also reported a shortage of oxygen. Its Medical Director Dr SCL Gupta said that the hospital is left with oxygen for one hour with 350 patients. He appealed to the authority to ensure urgent supply of oxygen. Later, DCP South District Atul Bhatia said that an oxygen tanker had been arranged for Batra hospital.

*As many as 20 patients died on Friday night and more than 200 lives are currently at stake due to lack of oxygen at Delhi`s Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini, Medical Director D K Baluja has informed. Only half an hour of oxygen is left, he revealed further. The medical director of the hospital said on Saturday that the government had allotted them 3.5 metric tonne of oxygen, which was to be re-filled on Friday. However, that did not happen.

*India posted a record tally of 346,786 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record, government data released on Saturday showed.Deaths rose by 2,624 to reach a total of 189,544, according to health ministry data.

*The Telangana Health Department has urged people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately.

*Gujarat: Nancy Ayeza Mistry, a four months pregnant nurse has been attending patients at a COVID care center in Surat, while observing 'Roza'. She says, "I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as prayer."

* A second Oxygen special train with tankers of oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

* The Supreme Court has now taken cognizance of the COVID situation in the country. If SC had taken into consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders, Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time, then, such a situation would not have arisen: Shiv Sena's Saamna.

* The Mumbai Police discontinues the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles.

* In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday (April 19) extended its weekend lockdown orders in the state. A weekend lockdown will be imposed in all 20 urban areas of Odisha with effect from April 24. “In view of the interest of public health and containment of spread of Covid-19 in the state, weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday shall be imposed in all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told reporters.