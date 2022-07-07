COVID-19 Booster Dose: How to register for precautionary shot after govt reduces gap to 6 months, check step-wise guide

Representational Image

The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap between the second and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine to six months from the existing nine months for all adults. The move came amid concerns regarding new strains of COVID-19 and a slow uptake of booster dose.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday said the revision was made following a recommendation of the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which was arrived at keeping in view the evolving scientific evidence and global practices.

"Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centres.

"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above as well as the healthcare and frontline workers, precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at government CVCs, free of charge," Bhushan said.

Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new vaccine regimen. Here is everything you need to know about the eligibility for the precaution dose and the full procedure for getting the booster jab:

Who is eligible?

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed six months after the administration of second dose are eligible for the precautionary/booster dose.

Same vaccine brand as first and second dose

The precautionary dose will be the same as the first and second dose. If you were administered Covaxin, you will get Covaxin booster dose and if you opted for Covishield will get the Covishield dose.

How to register for precautionary dose?

Those eligible for the booster dose can log on to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ or register themselves on the Aarogya Setu app. Sign in or register for verification by entering the mobile number and OTP.

Registration can be done through: self-registration through an existing account on CoWin of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

Once the registration is complete, update the identity proof under the new category on the CoWin homepage.

The beneficiary can register using their Aadhaar card or other ID cards like EPIC, Passport, Driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card among others.

As soon as you are eligible for the precautionary dose, you will receive an SMS reminding of the same.

The Health ministry claims that booster shots offer enhanced protection against COVID-19. While the first two doses are effective in shielding from the disease, their impact may become less effective over time, especially in senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions.