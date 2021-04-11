COVID-19: 15-day total lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray may take final decision today

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, it is expected that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would imposed a 15-day complete lockdown in Maharashtra soon to curb the spread of the deadly virus. A decision in this regard will be taken by CM Thackeray on Sunday (April 11) after holding a meeting with the task force.

On Saturday, CM Thackeray held a marathon all-party meeting and said during the meeting that it is important to impose lockdown in the state as it was ‘seemingly the only option’. “By prioritising the health of the people of the state, I appeal to all party leaders, to extend their full cooperation to the decisions taken by the state government. I am speaking to people across various sectors. Yesterday, I spoke to directors of private hospitals. Everyone is ready to co-operate with the Government. The opinions of the members of the task force are also being considered”, the Chief Minister stated.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, however, said that his party was not opposing the imposition of lockdown in Maharashtra but he demanded that the state government must design a proper plan before taking the decision. Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would hold a meeting on Monday on giving a financial package to those whose livelihood will be impacted by the lockdown. Congress leader colleague Ashok Chavan said the “nature, scope and duration of the lockdownwill be finalised soon”.

Maharashtra reported 55,411 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday and 309 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. A total of 53,005 people were discharged during the day.