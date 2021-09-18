Covaxin may soon get WHO approval as expert group scheduled to meet next month

The inoculation process in India began on January 16 this year with two main vaccines that were mostly used besides Russia's Sputnik V - the Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. While Covishield has the approval from the World Health Organisation, Covaxin is still waiting for its approval.

Without the approval of the WHO, the people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin cannot travel abroad. So now there is some good news for Covaxin takers.

According to the World Health Organisation's exclusive documents available with Zee News, the WHO's Expert Committee on COVID-19 vaccine, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization will on October 5 hold a meeting on the proposal to give approval to Bharat Biotech.

In this meeting, members of the World Health Organization's Group SAGE and members of Bharat Biotech, which manufactures the vaccine, will be present.

SAGE members will hold a meeting with the officials of Bharat Biotech for about one and a half hours during which on the basis of the data collected during the Covaxin trial in India, its safety and efficacy will be discussed. Only after that will the World Health Organisation take any decision to give its approval to the vaccine.