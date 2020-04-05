Coronavirus superspreader: Forensic, crime branch teams visit Nizamuddin area for investigation

Delhi Police crime branch and teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi to conduct an investigation in relation to the religious congregation that took place there between March 13-15.

More than 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 15 deaths in the country have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Markaz has turned into one of the 10 hotspots of coronavirus identified by the government. 2,300 people which includes 250 foreigners were residing in the venue despite the lockdown imposed by the government. The Markaz was cleared on April 1.

Media reports say that at least 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 77 Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankan citizens besides others had participated at the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz which took place between March 13-15 following which they travelled to various parts of the country for missionary work.

Following the incident, the Centre blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their tourist visas after their involvement in Jamaat activities.

The ministry also directed the Delhi Police and the DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against all such violators on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against six people who managed the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters including one Maulana Saad who is believed to be the in-charge.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Saturday announced that around 30% of the coronavirus cases in India are linked to the religious congregation. It stated that 1023 COVID19 cases have been found linked to the event.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined.