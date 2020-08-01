Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.7 million; recovery rate at 64.53 percent

Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.7 million; recovery rate at 64.53 percent

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India`s coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 11:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India`s coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

At present, there are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511.

However, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 2.15%, the lowest since the first lockdown started.

It has been on a decline from around 3.33 % since mid-June.

Meanwhile, with 36,569 patients discharged on Saturday, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374.

The recovery rate stands at 64.53 % amongst COVID-19 patients.

The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374.

The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients.

The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths.

A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state to date, as per the state health department. Tamil Nadu has reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,51,738 including 1,90,966 discharges and 4,034 deaths.

As many as 60,580 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.Delhi reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 1,201 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.

The monthly serological survey for COVID-19 started in the national capital on Saturday.

"Serological survey for COVID-19 started from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 % of people were found to be positive. This is a technical process but will be conducted across the capital. Now we want to see how much difference it has made after one or one and a half months," Satyendra Jain, Delhi`s Health Minister.

Kerala recorded 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,862.

Punjab reported 944 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,063 including 11,075 discharges and 405 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration informed that 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.With this, total cases have risen to 20,972 in the UT including 12,871 recoveries and 388 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh health department said 9,276 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours have been reported in the state, taking the total number of reported cases to 1,50,209 including 76,614 discharges and 1,407 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 72,188.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh`s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,596. There are 1,105 active cases, 1,462 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677."Puducherry reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,593 including 1,357 active cases, 2,185 discharges, and 51 fatalities.

While 1,136 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the state count rose to 62,574 including 14,327 active cases, 45,782 cured/discharged and 2,465 deaths, health department informed.

As many as 5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,29,287 including 53,648 discharges and 2,412 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 73,219.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Mere papa ki lungi': Dolly Singh brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' outfit, netizens say 'yeh kaisa fashion hai'

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Use credit cards to avail maximum offers; check details

Do you have acne on scalp? Here's how to get rid of them

Meet Vanshita Tiwari, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her whopping package is…

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE