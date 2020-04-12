Headlines

India

Cops make foreigners write 'sorry' 500 times for flouting lockdown in Rishikesh

They were caught taking a walk in the town despite lockdown orders.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2020, 11:23 PM IST

In a unique punishment given to the lockdown violaters, police officials in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh made ten foreign nationals write 'I am sorry' 500 times after they were caught taking a walk in the town.

The tourists, who hail from different countries including Israel, Mexico, Australia and Austria, were in the town, where the legendary band 'The Beatles' sought spirituality in the late 1960s.

According to local police official Vinod Sharma, each of the tourists was made to write "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry" 500 times.

The official further informed that over 700 foreigners from US, Australia, Mexico and Israel, who are staying in the region, had violated the lockdown rules. The punishment was given to teach them a lesson.

As a number of foreign nationals are stuck in India, police have said that the hotels will be asked to only allow foreign tourists to step out when accompanied by local helpers.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders.

It may be noted that police have been coming up with unusual ways to make people understand the value of social distancing and stay inside their homes. While some are taking the help of 'coronavirus helmets', some are becoming 'Yamraj' (the Hindu God of death) to warn people of consequences if they step out of their houses.

Videos have also surfaced online in which police officials are seen beating those violating the lockdown.

