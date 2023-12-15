Headlines

Congress to begin 'UP Jodo Yatra' on December 20 ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

It will be conducted under the leadership of state party chief Ajay Rai and is expected to cover 16 parliamentary constituencies.

ANI

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

After the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, the Congress is gearing up for the ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ which is all set to kick off on December 20.

The ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ will begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and culminate in Sitapur.

It will be conducted under the leadership of state party chief Ajay Rai and is expected to cover 16 parliamentary constituencies.

Several Congress leaders, including Nirmal Khatri, Salman Khurshid, Ajay Lallu, Brijlal Khabri, Zafar Ali Naqvi, etc., have been given significant responsibilities.

This come at a time when the country is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024.

Meanwhile the election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, came up as huge blow to the Congress’s hope for 2024, as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

The Congress brass, earlier this month, held meetings to analyse its abysmal performance in the recently concluded assembly polls.

However, the grand-old party secured its victory in the 119-member assembly state of Telangana by securing 64 seats.

