Congress leader Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah, calls him 'most incompetent Home Minister in independent India'

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was replying to the Union Home Minister's recent remarks on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

(Photo: ANI)
Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday attacked the Central government and alleged that Amit Shah is the most incompetent Home Minister in independent India and that the latter hasn't made a statement on the situation in Manipur and the recent Parliament security breach incident. 

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was replying to the Union Home Minister's recent remarks on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Amit Shah is perhaps the most incompetent Home Minister in independent India. How come he has time to comment on CAA and watch his son administer cricket matches in Ahmedabad, but does not want to comment on Manipur or comment on the Parliament security breach issue...Instead of trying to divert the topic, he should inform us where the investigation is leading to," Kharge said while speaking to ANI. 

READ | Delhi-NCR news: Dense fog leads to reduced visibility in national capital, cold wave continues

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a closed-door meeting of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's social media and IT wing members, Shah said that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land.

In a video, which was released by BJP on social media platform, X, the Union Home Minister accused the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the refugees on the CAA issue. 

READ | India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is often misleading the refugees over CAA. Today, I say in front of you all, (that) CAA is the law of the land. No one can stop this (from implementation). Everyone is going to get citizenship," Shah said.

He said, "This is the commitment of our party, it is the duty of every Indian to protect the honour of those who have come from neighbouring countries after being a religious persecutor. It is the duty of every Indian, and this will happen."

