CM Kejriwal-led AAP government expected to unveil Delhi Budget on Monday, focus likely on health, education and...

The Economic Survey and the Outcome Budget for the financial year 2023-24 are likely to be presented on Friday.

The Delhi government is likely to present its budget for the 2024-25 financial year on March 4, sources in the AAP dispensation said on Thursday.

"The budget is likely to be tabled in the Assembly early next week. It will in all probability be presented before the Assembly on Monday," a source told PTI.

Atishi, the Finance Minister of Delhi, is scheduled to announce the upcoming budget on Monday. After being appointed to the government in March of last year, Atishi will be serving as the budget minister for the first time.

The Delhi Assembly's budget session began on February 15 and was scheduled to conclude on February 21.

With Atishi asserting a delay in budget finalisation owing to specific reasons and forwarding it for approval to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the session was extended until the first week of March.

Among other things, the budget is probably going to prioritise power, roads, health, and education.

Following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on February 26, Kailash Gahlot, who was given the finance ministry, presented the budget last year.

