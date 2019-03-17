Headlines

India

Chinese envoy on Masood Azhar: Optimistic that matter will be resolved

Chinese ambassador said cooperation between India and China "is on the right track"

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 01:45 PM IST

The Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui has said that China understands India's concern on Masood Azhar and he is optimistic that the matter will be resolved soon.

Speaking at Holi Melan celebrations at the Chinese embassy, Zhaohui said, "Regarding Masood case, we fully understand and fully believe that this matter, concern from your side we understand that, optimistic, this matter will be resolved. It is only a technical holding, that means with continued consultations the issue will be resolved, believe me."

Recalling the Wuhan summit the envoy said, 2-way cooperation between India and China "is on the right track" and "fast track". Adding, "We are so satisfied with that cooperation and progress. I am quite optimistic about future cooperation."

Indian Prime Minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping met 4 times last year starting with famous informal Wuhan summit followed by meetings on the sidelines of SCO, BRICS and G20.

China last week had put a hold on the listing of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist under the United Nations Security Council 1267 committee. But the hold continues for 9 months before which a decision on the listing of JeM chief has to be made.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has said that it is willing to give more time to Beijing regarding its decision on Masood Azhar.

A govt source told WION, India will wait patiently and will not rest till Azhar is listed. Adding, New Delhi is prepared for a long haul. 

Masood Azhar is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the United Nations listed Pakistan based terror group which was responsible for the Pulwama terror attack on 14th February that killed more than 40 CRPF Personnel.

