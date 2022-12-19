China’s DF-26 Guam Killer vs India’s Agni V: Know which ballistic missile can cause more destruction

India tested the Agni V ballistic missile days after Tawang clash

India recently tested the Agni V ballistic missile, which is one of the most powerful nuclear-capable missiles developed by the country. Agni V is the most recent installment in the Agni missile series and can cause nuclear-weapon-like damage to the target.

The launch of the Agni V missile came just days after the Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. The test launch of the missile was seen as a show of strength by India and is set to make neighbouring China nervous.

The Agni V missile is being deemed a nuclear-capable missile and has a long range that can cover almost the entire China in its target range. Agni V can target areas that are as far as 7,000 km away, which covers the distance between Pakistan and China.

The Agni V missile is a befitting match for China’s DF-26 ballistic missile, which has been dubbed the Guam Killer or Guam Express. The DF-26 missile by China also posed a major threat to the US military currently present in Guam.

Agni V missile vs DF-26 Guam Killer missile

Developed by China, the DF-26 missile was also dubbed the Guam Killer as it has the capability to target and destroy the small US military territory of Guam, which is located around 4,700 km from China. The Guam Killer has a range of 5,000 km, as per the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

It is believed that the DF-26 ballistic missile has thermonuclear warheads attached to it, which means that it can have an impact similar to but slightly less destructive than a nuclear weapon, posing a heavy threat to the Guam military territory.

Meanwhile, the Agni V missile by India is being deemed one of the most powerful ballistic missiles ever developed, with its range succeeding that of the DF-26. While China’s missile has a range of 5,000 km, Agni V is set to have a range of 7,000 to 8,000 km.

Agni V has a strategic nuclear warhead, which can be more damaging than the Guam Killer, as per defence experts. It can target places as far as Beijing and has the capability to destroy entire tows, causing a nuclear weapon-like impact.

