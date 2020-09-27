Chennai: 1.62 kg gold, worth Rs 83.7 lakhs smuggled from Dubai, seized

Based on intelligence inputs of likely gold smuggling from Dubai, Chennai Air Intelligence Officials have seized seven bundles of gold paste and five gold cut bits from three passengers. The value of the total seized yellow metal is over USD 1.13lakh or Rs.83.7 lakhs.

On Saturday night, two passengers Mohd Mustafa Meerasa Maraikkayar, aged 43, and Sahubar Ali Aynjai, aged 39, hailing from Ramanathapuram district who arrived by Indigo Airlines Flight 6E 8497 were intercepted. Sheik Abdullah Habeeb Abdullah, aged 21, of Pudukkotai district, the passenger of Air India Express flight IX 1644 was also intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold.

On persistent questioning, the passengers are said to have confessed to carrying bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectum. A total of seven bundles of gold paste were recovered- two bundles each from Meerasa and Aynjai, three bundles from Abdullah. From their pant pockets, five gold cut bits(weighing 100 grams) were also recovered. While 1.52 kg gold of 24K purity was extracted from the concealed gold paste, a total of 1.62 Kg gold valued at Rs. 83.7 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962. All three have been arrested and the investigation is underway.

This is regarded as a major seizure of gold in the city since the lockdown began in late March and the number of regular International flights had drastically reduced.