Centre issues clarification on vaccination for 15-18 age group - Here's the eligibility criteria

Those attaining the age of 15 years as on January 1, 2023 are eligible for vaccine under the 15-18 age group, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday in reference to the clarification sought on age eligibility for the segment. In a letter to the states and UTs, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Vikas Sheel said: "All those beneficiaries born in year 2005, 2006 and 2007 i.e. those who have already attained or would be attaining the age of 15 years as on January 1, 2023 are eligible in 15-18 years` category."



The letter also clarifies that all those beneficiaries born in 2004 or earlier or those who have already attained or would be attaining the age of 18 of years as on January 1, 2023 are eligible for 18 years and above group for vaccines. The letter further says that all those beneficiaries born in 1962 or earlier i.e. those who have already attained or would be attaining the age of 60 years as on January 1, 2023 will be considered in 60 years and above.



The letter said that the guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years were issued by the ministry on December 27 and 28 wherein it was specified that, all those whose year of birth is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. The ministry has asked states and UTs to explain this provision to all stakeholders and specially to all vaccine centres and the vaccinators to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the benefit of the Covid vaccine.