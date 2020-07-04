Centrally protected monuments of ASI to open from July 6; here are the instructions for visitors

Total 3,691 centrally protected monuments come under ASI. Out of this, 820 centrally protected monuments which have places of worship were opened on June 8.

All the centrally protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will open from July 6 by completely abiding safety protocols, the Centre said on Friday.

These monuments were closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel announced that the Ministry of Culture & ASI have decided to open all the centrally protected monuments from July 6, 2020.

He said that only those monuments/ Museums which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors.

The ASI has issued SOP for all the monuments and instructions for visitors that have to be followed.

All Centrally protected monuments and sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing and other health protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said, adding that any specific orders of the state or district administration will also be strictly implemented.

Total 3,691 centrally protected monuments come under ASI. Out of this, 820 centrally protected monuments which have places of worship were opened on June 8 as the phase of Unlock began after over two months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Hers is the SoP for the opening of all Centrally Protected Monuments and Museums under the control of ASI:

1. Only those monuments/ Museums which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors.

2. All Centrally protected monuments and Sites shall be bound by the protocol issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoC shall be strictly implemented as also any specific orders of the State and/or District administration.

3. Entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode only. No physical tickets will be issued until further orders.

4. At the parking, cafeteria etc. only digital payment is allowed.

5. There will be a cap on the number of visitors in select monuments. List attached.

10. No group photography is allowed within the premises.

11. All Sound and Light Shows and films shows at monuments shall remain suspended till further order.

12. Vehicles shall be parked in designated areas. The contractor who runs the parking area shall collect the parking fee through digital payment only. No physical cash transaction is allowed.

13. Guides and photographs who have valid license are allowed to work and shall follow all the protocol.

14. No food/eatables shall be allowed inside the premises.

15. The cafeteria and kiosk inside the monument shall only serve bottled water on digital payment.

16. All the staff shall be well protected as per health protocol.

17. Cleaning and sanitization of monuments and museums including toilet blocks, benches and frequently used surfaces shall be done at regular interval. 6. The visitors shall follow social distancing. The use of face cover/mask is mandatory. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions. Only asymptomatic persons are allowed.

