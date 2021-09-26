Central government approves establishment of medical device park in Greater Noida

The central government yesterday, September 25, gave its approval for the establishment of a medical device park in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The medical device park has been proposed near the Noida International airport at Jewar in Sector 28.

The establishment of the medical device park is set to create many jobs in the healthcare sector and bring massive business opportunities in the area, as per the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

A letter was penned to Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department, Uttar Pradesh government, from Arvind Kumar, an undersecretary with the government of India, where he directed the authorities to submit a detailed project report to the Centre by December 23, 2021.

As per media reports, the letter penned by Arvind Kumar states, “We convey in-principle approval to the setting up of a medical device park on 350 acres of land on Yamuna Expressway as per the scheme guidelines of ‘Promotion of Medical Device Park’.”

The letter further states that the steering committee of the government decided that now the DPR is required to be submitted in 90 days, around December 23, this year. As per Yeida, the in-principle approval by the government means that the project will get over Rs 1,000 crore in funding and other benefits.

Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of Yeida, was also quoted saying, as per reports, “It is a big achievement that we have got the approval from the Central government for setting up the medical device park. It will be the first such park in the country and the work on the DPR is already underway. We will submit it within the stipulated time and plan to launch the plot and shed scheme around Dussehra.”

Around 350 acres of land has been allotted for the construction of the medical device part, after which Yeida sent a proposal to the central government. The proposal stated that the central government and private entities are expected to invest around Rs. 5,250 crores for the project.