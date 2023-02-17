Search icon
CBDT on IT survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India

Officials said the statement pertains to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Image for representation

The income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India, according to an official statement on Friday, a day after the Income Tax authorities ended a three-day-long survey against the British media organisation.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.

According to the statement, several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey.

The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.

