Canisters were in...: Accused Manoranjan reveals details on how Parliament attack was planned

The group that planned the security breach found value in what Manoranjan witnessed in July at the old Parliament building because the canisters were concealed inside the shoes.

Karnataka's Manoranjan D, who obtained an entry pass from BJP MP Pratap Simha and entered Lok Sabha on Wednesday revealed that in July he found out that shoes were not inspected before entering Parliament.

"In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi and went inside the Parliament on a visitor pass issued in the name of an MP. There, he got to know that the frisking of shoes does not happen," an officer privy to the investigations told PTI.

The security guards at the outer gates demanded that everyone entering Parliament take off their shoes the day following the event.

Absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Jha is suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, however Police officials say this aspect will become clear only when the Police apprehend Lalit Jha.

Police sources on Thursday also revealed that it was Lalit Jha who had decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament.

"Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit himself took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away," police sources said.