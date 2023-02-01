Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Budget 2023: Netizens spark meme fest on Twitter on income tax slabs, cigarettes, middle class

As India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases the Union Budget 2023, netizens began making memes and flooded Twitter with hilarious jokes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Budget 2023: Netizens spark meme fest on Twitter on income tax slabs, cigarettes, middle class
Budget 2023: Netizens spark meme fest on Twitter on income tax slabs, cigarettes, middle class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2023–24 to Parliament today. Everyone in the nation was excited to find out what the budget had in store for them. Many people have responded to the government's announcement of its fiscal year 2019 plans with humorous memes and one-liners.

Here, we've chosen a few of Budget 2023's most hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.