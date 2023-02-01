Budget 2023: Netizens spark meme fest on Twitter on income tax slabs, cigarettes, middle class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2023–24 to Parliament today. Everyone in the nation was excited to find out what the budget had in store for them. Many people have responded to the government's announcement of its fiscal year 2019 plans with humorous memes and one-liners.

Here, we've chosen a few of Budget 2023's most hilarious memes.

Middle Class People Listening To Every Line Of #Budget2023 .. Waiting For Income Tax. pic.twitter.com/Vw5MgKg4wt — BHUBANANANDA NAYAK (@bhubana_nanda) February 1, 2023

*Budget 2023 exists*

Me to my commerce friend #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/Sa05iYPbnC — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) February 1, 2023

koi na koi chahiye, budget explain karne wala — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 1, 2023

Rich farmers watching the Budget every year #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/Lf3kIFylrf — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2023

Rebate for middle class No income tax till 7 lakhs income :

*Middle class people be like :#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/aeTFEsiJji — Raju Karn (@Depressed_Er) February 1, 2023

#cigarettes price hike



All smokers right now pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023

Jitne #cigarettes ke rate badh rhe



Gold Flake ka ek ek drag sunar ki dukan pr milega pic.twitter.com/7SKcfUjfpF February 1, 2023