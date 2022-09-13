Search icon
‘Will bring back special status for Jammu and Kashmir’: Mehbooba Mufti on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Article 370 remark

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti attacked Ghulam Nabi Azad over his statement regarding the recent scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

Soon after Jammu and Kashmir leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party, he talked about how his party will focus on the key issues in the union territory. He also made a statement about Article 370, which was later slammed by PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.

Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday attacked the statements made by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Article 370, terming his comments as a “personal opinion” on the union territory.

Mufti further said her party will fight for its restoration and "end injustice" in Jammu and Kashmir. Her statements come after Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed those promising the restoration of Article 370, saying it was not in their hands and that he would not mislead people over the issue.

Mehbooba Mufti, however, said, "The way the Congress put an end to oppression by the British, there are voices in Jammu and Kashmir which believe that not only Article 370 will be restored but the (Kashmir) problem will also be resolved."

The former Jammu and Kashmir CM further added, “Azad Sahib may have a different opinion. The BJP may have a different opinion. What can I do? We are firm in our opinion. We will end injustice.”

After quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the launch of his new party, saying that he will be announcing the specifics in 10 days. He had also said earlier that the name and flag of his party will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad, 73, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

"After my resignation letter, I maintained a dignified silence for four days but when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul kept attacking me, I was left with no other option but to make my point, as my religion and ethics of politics give you the right to protect yourself when you are attacked," Azad said.

(With PTI inputs)

