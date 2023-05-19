BREAKING: RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes, will continue as Legal Tender

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation| Photo: File

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a notice withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes circulation. RBI notice states that the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes have been withdrawn from circulation. The notes will continue to be legal tender.

The notice states that the members of the public may deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. The last date to deposit or exchange the Rs 2000 banknotes is September 30, 2023. At a time, people will be able to deposit up to Rs 20,000 at the 19 Regional Offices of RBI.

As per RBI, the Rs 2000 notes were introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of RBI Act, 1934, with the aim of meeting the currency requirement of the economy after the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes were withdrawn from circulation at that time.