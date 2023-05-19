Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

BREAKING: RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes, will continue as Legal Tender

The Reserve Bank of India issued notice winthdrawing Rs 2,000 notes.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

BREAKING: RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes, will continue as Legal Tender
RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation| Photo: File

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a notice withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes circulation. RBI notice states that the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes have been withdrawn from circulation. The notes will continue to be legal tender. 

The notice states that the members of the public may deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. The last date to deposit or exchange the Rs 2000 banknotes is September 30, 2023.  At a time, people will be able to deposit up to Rs 20,000 at the 19 Regional Offices of RBI. 

As per RBI, the Rs 2000 notes were introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of RBI Act, 1934, with the aim of meeting the currency requirement of the economy after the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes were withdrawn from circulation at that time.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.