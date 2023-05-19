Search icon
Why Rs 2,000 notes are being withdrawn? What RBI said about exchange, deposit of notes

RBI has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday (May 19) issued a notice to withdraw the circulation of Rs 2,000 domination bank notes. Those who have Rs 2,000 notes can deposit or exchange the notes till September 30. People may wonder, what is the reason behind the decision of RBI to withdraw the Rs 2,000 banknotes. Read below to know all the details:

As per the RBI statement, this decision has been taken to as 89 per cent of the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and they are at the end of an estimated life span of 4-5 years. Also, the objective of introducing the Rs 2,000 notes was to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner post the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. 

This aim was achieved and the printing of Rs 2,000 notes was stopped in 2018-19. The total value of the notes in circulation has dropped from Rs 6.73 lakh crore at its peak in March 2018 to Rs 3.62 lakh crore in March 2021. 

The RBI has also observed that people do not commonly use the Rs 2,000 banknote for transactions and the other denominations are adequate to meet the currency requirement of the people. Keeping all these points in due consideration, the Bank has decided to withdraw the circulation of Rs 2,000 denominations. 

RBI has ensured that people can deposit or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes into their accounts in the usual manner. RBI has also instructed the bank to allow the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank. This process will begin on May 23, 2023. 

