BMC issues another notice to Kangana Ranaut, this time for 'illegal construction' at home

Amidst the conflict between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government exacerbated by BMC's demolition of her office, the actress now has been served a new notice by the department over 'illegal construction' at her home in Khar.

According to the BMC, there are more irregularities in the construction at her home than her office in Pali Hill.

Kangana stays on the 5th floor of a building located in Khar West. She has three flats in the building.

It is to be noted that on September 9 Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Kangana's Pali Hill office.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward officers accompanied by a police posse reached the office with bulldozers, JCBs, and other heavy equipment and took up the demolition work from the outside. The development came barely hours after the BMC put up a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday (September 8) notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC )to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai.

Kangana's confrontation with the Maharashtra government became heated when she likened Mumbai to POK, and was casting her aspersions into Mumbai Police's investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana.