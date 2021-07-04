'BJP workers accept Owaisi’s challenge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath for 2022 polls

Days after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, said that his party would not let Yogi Adityanath become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister again in 2022, reacting to his statement, CM Yogi said that BJP’s worker accepts his challenge.

CM Yogi stated, “He (Asaduddin Owaisi) is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP (for 2022 Assembly elections) then BJP’s worker accepts his (Asaduddin Owaisi) challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in the state.”

Yogi Adityanath gave this statement after BJP registered a stunning victory by winning 65 out of the 75 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls.

Speaking to ANI, the CM thanked BJP workers for their performance in Zila Panchayat chief elections. He called the victory as the outcome of the welfare-oriented policies of PM Modi. “BJP candidates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with huge margin. We’ll win more than 300 seats”, ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “BJP’s glorious victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls is the blessings of ‘Janta Janardan’ for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogi ji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to the UP government and the BJP organisation for this.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Adityanath, and said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state.”

Congratulating the UP CM and the party cadre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “This victory is the result of Yogiji’s leadership, good governance of the state government and the efforts and dedication of the workers.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The historic victory of the BJP in the election to the posts of Zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected prime minister."

"This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory," the CM added.

Congratulating the victorious candidates, the CM tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of Zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the Panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," he said.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May.

The chairpersons of 22 Zila Panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah.