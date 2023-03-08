BJP's Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second consecutive term

File Photo

BJP's Manik Saha was sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for the second term today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers. PM Modi was welcomed at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya airport by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Saha, and senior BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already come to the northeastern state to join the program.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 percent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats.

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority mark is 31. The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.