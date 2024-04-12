Bikaner Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Historically a stronghold of the BJP since 2004, Bikaner's political landscape has seen shifts over the years.

Bikaner, along with ten other parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, is set to cast its vote on April 19. Bikaner holds significance as it witnesses a rematch between Congress's Govind Ram Meghwal and the incumbent MP Arjun Ram Meghwal after fifteen years.

Historically a stronghold of the BJP since 2004, when actor Dharmendra clinched victory, Bikaner's political landscape has seen shifts over the years. Arjun Ram Meghwal succeeded Dharmendra in 2009 and has since cemented his position, serving as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

In the 2019 elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal secured his third consecutive win with a substantial margin of 2,64,081 votes, garnering 59.77 per cent of the votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal trailed behind with 35.77 per cent of the votes.

Reflecting on the 2014 elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal emerged victorious for the second time, securing a significant margin against Congress candidate Shankar Pannu.

Notably, the Bikaner seat was reserved for candidates from the SC community post the 2008 delimitation exercise. This reservation led to a political tussle between Arjun Ram and Govind Ram Meghwal in the subsequent elections, with Arjun Ram emerging victorious in 2009.

Govind Ram Meghwal's political journey, marked by party switches and electoral battles, underscores the dynamic nature of Bikaner's political landscape. Despite facing setbacks, he remains a formidable contender, with his recent stint as a minister adding to his political stature.

As Bikaner braces itself for another electoral showdown, the stage is set for the political battle, with both candidates looking for victory in this crucial parliamentary constituency.