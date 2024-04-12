Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm safe from SC order, Rs 33000000000 to be…

Bikaner Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC to begin nomination process for third phase today; all you need to know

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, now posted at...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm safe from SC order, Rs 33000000000 to be…

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer, Suryakumar Yadav's explosive fifty help Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets

Popular fruits with high sugar content

Bowlers with most five wicket hauls in IPL history

7 foods to boost estrogen naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

HomeIndia

India

Bikaner Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Historically a stronghold of the BJP since 2004, Bikaner's political landscape has seen shifts over the years.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 06:41 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bikaner, along with ten other parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, is set to cast its vote on April 19. Bikaner holds significance as it witnesses a rematch between Congress's Govind Ram Meghwal and the incumbent MP Arjun Ram Meghwal after fifteen years.

Historically a stronghold of the BJP since 2004, when actor Dharmendra clinched victory, Bikaner's political landscape has seen shifts over the years. Arjun Ram Meghwal succeeded Dharmendra in 2009 and has since cemented his position, serving as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

In the 2019 elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal secured his third consecutive win with a substantial margin of 2,64,081 votes, garnering 59.77 per cent of the votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal trailed behind with 35.77 per cent of the votes.

Reflecting on the 2014 elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal emerged victorious for the second time, securing a significant margin against Congress candidate Shankar Pannu.

Notably, the Bikaner seat was reserved for candidates from the SC community post the 2008 delimitation exercise. This reservation led to a political tussle between Arjun Ram and Govind Ram Meghwal in the subsequent elections, with Arjun Ram emerging victorious in 2009.

Govind Ram Meghwal's political journey, marked by party switches and electoral battles, underscores the dynamic nature of Bikaner's political landscape. Despite facing setbacks, he remains a formidable contender, with his recent stint as a minister adding to his political stature.

As Bikaner braces itself for another electoral showdown, the stage is set for the political battle, with both candidates looking for victory in this crucial parliamentary constituency.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paycio first-of-its-kind Crypto payments app launched, allowing users to transact via mobile numbers

From hotel to school, here are CSK star MS Dhoni's lesser-known business ventures

Thomas Kurian announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

iPhone maker Apple warns users in India, other countries of this threat, know alert here

India's first horror TV show was accused of spreading superstition, banned in Pakistan, later became cult classic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement