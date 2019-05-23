Headlines

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Watch live streaming of results of 40 LS seats on mobile, desktop

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live updates of 40 seats: High security in place in the state after opposition's warning

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 08:00 AM IST

The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Thursday. The Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for smooth counting of votes.

There are 33 counting centres across the state where votes will be counted. 

The counting exercise will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. Counting of votes will also take place for four state Assemblies -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, which went to polls along with the general elections.

Voting for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar was conducted in seven-phase and commenced on April 11 while the last phase of voting was held on May 19. 

Here you can watch live all updates on Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats

Twenty-two opposition parties had on Tuesday knocked the Election Commission's doors to press their demand for counting of five VVPAT samples first and also taking up 100 per cent counting of VVPATs in case of any mismatch with an EVM.

The EC on Wednesday rejected the opposition demand.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favour of the ruling NDA and warned blood may spill on the streets on account of tremendous public anger.

Exit polls have been unanimous in predicting another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some forecasting a majority for the BJP on its own.

 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, termed as "bogus" the doubts raised by political parties about misuse of EVMs.

The chief minister said the use of EVMs has brought about a lot of transparency in the electoral process.

Nearly 60 per cent female voters came out to exercise their franchise in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections as against just about 55 per cent turnout for men.

As per the figures released by the Election Commission here, the overall turnout for female voters stood at 59.92 per cent as against 55.26 per cent for men.

The constituencies which registered the highest female turnouts were Katihar (72.37), Supaul (71.64), Kishanganj (70.37), Araria (69.39), Purnea (68.15), Begusarai (67.13), Samastipur (66.74), Vaishali (66.62) and Ujiarpur (65.12).

In contrast, the male turnout did not exceed 65 per cent in any of the 40 seats in the state and exceeded 60 per cent in only five Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea, it said.

Notably, among the constituencies with the highest female turnouts, only Supaul and Vaishali had a woman candidate as one of the main contestants. While sitting Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan is in the fray from Supaul, in Vaishali the LJP has fielded Veena Devi.

The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favor of the ruling NDA, and warned that "blood may spill on the streets" on account of "tremendous public anger".

The BJP hit back, saying an impending defeat had made the opposition grand alliance desperate and its statement was tantamount to "provocation for an armed rebellion".

The leaders of the NDA are hereby warned not to indulge in such a misadventure. There is "tremendous public anger and blood may spill on the streets, for which we shall not be held responsible," RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha said.

