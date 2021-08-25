Bihar lockdown news: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG announcement - Details here

Amid the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the relaxation in restrictions implemented in the state. CM Kumar on Twitter announced that the status of COVID-19 in Bihar was reviewed, and added that the state government has decided to open all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and religious places normally.

He also said that with the permission of the district administration, all kinds of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural, and religious events will be allowed with the safety protocols in place.

All universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from class 1 to 12) as well as coaching institutes will open normally, the JDU leader said, adding that the examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools in Bihar.

Apart from that, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries (with visitors) will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, the Bihar CM announced.

He cautioned people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour amidst the possibility of third-wave looming around.

Bihar on Tuesday recorded nine cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally from coronavirus to 725,605. The death toll from the pandemic in Bihar is currently at 9,650, while there are currently 102 active cases of coronavirus in the state.