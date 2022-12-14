Search icon
Chhapra hooch tragedy: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his cool in state Assembly as BJP questions him, watch video

Chhapra hooch tragedy: The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Bihar hooch tragedy: Over 10 people have died and several fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district`s Chhapra area in Bihar. Police have warned that the toll could rise. The matter was also discussed in the state Assembly on Wednesday. 

In the Assembly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool when leaders of the opposition BJP attacked his government over the issue. CM Kumar screamed at the BJP MLAs ``Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)". 

Protesting the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later. The police in Ishauvpur area have called the deaths "suspicious" as they continue with probe and post-mortems. The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. 

"Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," said the SP, Saran.

Among the deceased is Amit Ranjan, who died during treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. The district police force reached the hospital and took Ranjan`s body into custody. The police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

Chhapra hooch tragedy issue raised in Lok Sabha

A BJP member raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding immediate suspension of the Superintendent of Police of Saran. Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

