Bharat Bandh today: Commercial markets to stay shut as traders protest against GST, rising fuel prices

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeIndia

India

Bharat Bandh today: Commercial markets to stay shut as traders protest against GST, rising fuel prices

Over 8 crore traders from across the country will join the Bharat Bandh on February 26, while around 40,000 traders will also observe a strike.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2021, 06:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday (February 26). Traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. It also wants the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing the violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies. Because of this, all commercial markets in the country will be shut on February 26.

Over 8 crore traders from across the country will join the Bharat Bandh on February 26 while around 40,000 traders will also observe a strike to protest against the amendments of GST rules.

In a statement, the CAIT said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the "draconian, arbitrary and critical" amendments made recently in GST rules.

To support the traders and the strike, the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) an apex body of 1 crore transporters has also announced 'Chakka Jam' (road blockage) on February 26 across India. The organisations have also appealed to the government to withdraw heavy taxes on fuel prices and make it uniform all over the country.

Mahendra Arya, the National President of AITWA, said, "All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India. The nature of the movement is to reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill-oriented goods for one day. All transport companies are asked to park their vehicles between 6 am to 8 pm as a symbolic protest. All transport godowns will display the protest banners. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021."

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh. Furthermore, associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have supported the strike and have informed their clients not to visit their offices on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said, "All commercial markets across the country will remain closed and protest dharnas will be organised in different cities of all states," adding that along with CAIT, over 40,000 traders' associations across the country will support the Bandh. He also observed that voluntary compliance is the key to a successful GST regime, as it will encourage more people to join the indirect tax system, increase tax base and boost revenue.

'Dharna' will be held in more than 1,500 towns and cities across states and no traders will login to the GST portal to register their protest.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE