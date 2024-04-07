Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has been announced by the Election Commission. The voting will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be declared on June 4. One of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnataka, Bangalore North, will cast its vote on April 26 in the second phase of the election. In the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for Bangalore North constituency was 1560324. It is worth noting that counting of votes for the Bangalore North constituency will also take place on June 4.

Bangalore North Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

All the major political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations since the election schedule was announced. As the election process advances, some parties are unveiling their candidates, while others have already released their lists of candidates. In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections for the Bangalore North Constituency in 2024, Shobha Karandlaje is the candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and MV Rajeev Gowda has been nominated by the Indian National Congress (INC).



Bangalore North Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate D V Sadananda Gowda won from Bangalore North with a total of 824500 votes. BJP defeated INC Krishna Byregowda, who received 676982 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate D V Sadananda Gowda won from Bangalore North, securing 718326 votes. He had defeated INC C Narayana Swamy.