Ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states to be lifted? Election Commission to take call today

Amid the current assembly election frenzy, the Election Commission can bring good news for all the political parties contesting the upcoming polls, as it is likely that the ban on physical rallies in the five poll-bound states will be lifted today.

The Election Commission will be reviewing the ban on physical rallies in all five states today, January 31, and is expected to announce the decision regarding the lifting or extension of the ban by the end of the day today.

In the review meeting, the EC will be assessing the Covid-19 situation in the five states where assembly elections are set to commence from February – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – and will take an appropriate decision regarding the conduction of physical rallies.

As reported by news agency ANI, the meeting of the Election Commission with all the stakeholders is set to commence at 11 am today, January 31. Today, the EC will be deciding if the current rules on conducting roadshows and physical rallies will continue in these states.

During the last review meeting of the commission on January 22, it was decided to extend the ban on physical rallies in the five poll-bound states till January 31, in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases being witnessed across the country.

According to the current rules on physical rallies, the EC has said that no roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till January 31, 2022. The fate of the ban on rallies will be decided today by the EC.

The EC has also set a limit for the door-to-door campaigning done by political parties ahead of the assembly elections in 2022. A total of 10 persons, excluding security staff, will be allowed for door-to-door campaigning till January 31, after which new instructions will be issued.

The assembly elections 2022 in five states are set to commence from February – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10, according to the detailed elections schedule.