Baba Ramdev charged with hate speech at seers' meet in Rajasthan's Barmer

A police official confirmed that a complaint lodged by a local resident named Pathai Khan resulted in the filing of a FIR at the Chauhatan police station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Baba Ramdev (File Photo)

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

According to Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

