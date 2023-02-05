Delhi-Meerut RRTS: QR code-based tickets, NCM card to be used for travelling in rapid rail, details inside (file photo)

RRTS news: In the latest news on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, trials of the RRTS from the capital to south Meerut will start by the year-end, authorities have said. It is worth noting that trial runs for the priority 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad section are already underway. The stretch is expected to be launched in March this year.

For the unversed, the Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first RRTS project being implemented in India. It will be followed by Delhi-Gurugram- SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.

There will be an automatic system for fares under the project. Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate will be installed at the stations. This will facilitate the entry and exit of passengers. There will be QR code-based ticketing, both digital and paper. National Common Mobility (NCM) card or open loop contactless card can be used from day one of the launch of RRTS.

According to reports, RRTS commuters will be able to use NCM card issued by any metro, transport authority or financial institution in the country. Paper QR tickets can also be purchased from vending machines at stations. QR code tickets can be generated digitally with the help of a mobile application of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The NCRTC mobile app will also recharge smart cards and top-up wallets and will help buy tickets. It offers a special customized fare plan as per the journey and passenger's needs.

The 82-km rail RRTS corridor (Delhi-Meerut) will have 24 stations starting from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan and passing through Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar and Meerut in UP. It will end at Modipuram in Meerut.

