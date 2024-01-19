Headlines

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees to brace for more job cuts: Report

Rashmika Mandanna says she was 'crying for real' after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'I didn’t know...'

UN Chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran and Pakistan tensions, calls for restraint

Dalit domestic worker alleges torture by DMK MLA's son in Chennai, says 'they burnt my hands'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Odisha, Rajasthan govt declare half-day holidays on January 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rashmika Mandanna says she was 'crying for real' after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'I didn’t know...'

UN Chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran and Pakistan tensions, calls for restraint

Dalit domestic worker alleges torture by DMK MLA's son in Chennai, says 'they burnt my hands'

9 motivational quotes by Alia Bhatt

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

Most sixes in men's T20Is as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Adnan Khan explains why he was confused, afraid of playing Emperor Ashoka in Pracchand Ashok: 'This is something...'

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Odisha, Rajasthan govt declare half-day holidays on January 22

In preparation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the governments of Rajasthan and Odisha have announced a half-day holiday in their states.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In anticipation of the momentous Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, the governments of Rajasthan and Odisha have officially declared a half-day holiday in their respective states. All public offices will observe closure until 2:30 pm on that day.

This decision aligns with the earlier directive from the central government, which had announced a half-day closure of public offices nationwide to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

-The Ram Lalla idol was successfully moved into the innermost chamber of the Ram temple on Wednesday night, as stated by Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

-The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was initially positioned at the entrance of the Sanctum Sanctorum on Wednesday and was later relocated inside the Sanctum this morning.

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

- All public sector banks, and insurance companies to remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22: Govt

- The central government has announced a half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22 at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri- each key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

The use of gold leaf detailing the sun rays and chaupai featured on the stamps lend a majestic touch to the stamps.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be cut by Rs 10 next month, here's all you need to know

This actress gave blockbuster at 25, romanced Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, was forced into prostitution; died alone, poor

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

SpiceJet passenger gets stuck inside toilet on Mumbai-Bengaluru flight; airline issues apology

South India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 26000 crore, more than Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Shah Rukh, Salman combined

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE